Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Let’s Go12:59Recent waves of COVID-19 in Quebec

Recent waves of COVID-19 in Quebec

  • 2 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 12:59

Are you still worried about COVID-19? There were 697 new COVID-19 cases for the week of July 23 to 29 in Quebec. That’s according to data from Quebec Public Health. So how cautious should people be? Dr. Matthew Oughton is an Attending Physician in the division of Infectious Diseases at the Jewish General Hospital. He joins us on Let's Go.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 1:57

Edmonton Elks set record for most home losses in major league sports

The National

16 hours ago
Duration 2:35

How this slice of Vancouver Island paradise won the title of B.C.'s best lake

CBC News BC

2 days ago
Duration 0:21

Watch as a pig walks the links at this Ottawa golf club

News

2 days ago
Duration 2:08

Watch 2 minutes of bears being bears

CBC News BC

4 days ago
Duration 3:59

REM, bus or car: the Montreal commute experiment

CBC News Montreal

5 days ago

now