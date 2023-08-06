Beijing/Peking Opera at Montreal's Festival Orientalys | CBC.ca Loaded
Beijing/Peking Opera at Montreal's Festival Orientalys
14 hours ago
A centuries-old Chinese performing art will be on full display at Montreal’s Old Port next week. The troupe Jingju Quebec is performing a selection of scenes from Beijing opera, also known as Peking opera.
We spoke with two of the performers from Jingju, Yin Bai and Yuhong Li.