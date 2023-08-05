Thomassie Mangiok: Inuktitut App Allows speakers to type and text easier in their language

Thomassie Mangiok built his own app so he could text his daughter in Inuktitut after finding keyboard applications too frustrating. He's also the Centre Director for the Nuvviti School, in the town of Ivujivik. We spoke with him about the app and other projects that are helping his community.