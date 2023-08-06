Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
What On Earth43:22Sneaking climate action into your summer block party

Sneaking climate action into your summer block party

  • 13 hours
  • Radio
  • Duration 43:22

How can you talk to your neighbours about climate change and work on solutions together? We hear about a UBC program training people across the country to do just that. And we meet a few of them as they plot to plant “plainclothes environmentalists” at their next community gathering. Then we go back in time to the oil shocks of the 1970s and 1980s for clean energy lessons that have new relevance today. And we meet a community of people making home retrofits a neighbourhood effort.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:53

Scenes from the tornado that ripped through southern Ottawa

CBC News Ottawa

23 hours ago
Duration 0:21

Timelapse of funnel cloud forming in south Ottawa

CBC News Ottawa

2 days ago
Duration 1:11

Fire burns near B.C. cabins, homes as wind suddenly shifts

CBC News BC

2 days ago
Duration 1:15

'This can't be real': What it was like discovering 'The One Ring' card

News

2 days ago
Duration 0:54

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau in 2019 on how she supported Justin

CBC News

3 days ago

now