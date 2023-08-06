Sneaking climate action into your summer block party

How can you talk to your neighbours about climate change and work on solutions together? We hear about a UBC program training people across the country to do just that. And we meet a few of them as they plot to plant “plainclothes environmentalists” at their next community gathering. Then we go back in time to the oil shocks of the 1970s and 1980s for clean energy lessons that have new relevance today. And we meet a community of people making home retrofits a neighbourhood effort.