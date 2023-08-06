Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Cost of Living27:31Saudi Arabia is buying into golf and soccer. What's next?

Saudi Arabia is buying into golf and soccer. What's next?

  • 13 hours
  • Radio
  • Duration 27:31

First it was golf, then soccer. Paul Haavardsrud finds out why Saudi Arabia is suddenly pouring billions into sports. We get some advice on how to teach your kids about money. Plus, an encore report on why the price of that summer steak is burning a hole in your wallet.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:53

Scenes from the tornado that ripped through southern Ottawa

CBC News Ottawa

23 hours ago
Duration 0:21

Timelapse of funnel cloud forming in south Ottawa

CBC News Ottawa

2 days ago
Duration 1:11

Fire burns near B.C. cabins, homes as wind suddenly shifts

CBC News BC

2 days ago
Duration 1:15

'This can't be real': What it was like discovering 'The One Ring' card

News

2 days ago
Duration 0:54

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau in 2019 on how she supported Justin

CBC News

3 days ago

now