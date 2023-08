One man's trash is another man's trade

Chibuike Ifedilichukwu learned how to weave sleeping mats from his grandmother. After he went to university and became more concerned about the environment, he turned his mat-weaving into artistry, using aluminum cans cut into strips and transforming them into pieces of art. Some of his pieces can use as many as 1,000 cans to create.