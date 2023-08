The butterfly's nocturnal cousin: Learning more about moths at the Manitoba Museum

Butterflies delight and are often perceived as more attractive than their moth cousins. So why is that? Both insects have their differences, such as moths primarily coming out after sunset, while butterflies are more visible during the day. CBC's Chloe Friesen recently visited the Manitoba Museum and spoke with collections technician Aro van Dyck, to get the scoop on moths, which can also serve as pollinators, and be just colourful and covered in beautiful patterns like butterflies.