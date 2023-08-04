Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Superior Morning8:35The Thunder Bay Border Cats wrap up their 2023 season

The Thunder Bay Border Cats wrap up their 2023 season

  • 15 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 8:35

The Thunder Bay Border Cats are wrapping up their season next week. Though the Cats missed the playoffs this year, it was their first season back in action since the pandemic shut them down in 2020. Field Manager of the Thunder Bay Border Cats provides a recap of the year.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:21

Timelapse of funnel cloud forming in south Ottawa

CBC News Ottawa

18 hours ago
Duration 0:54

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau in 2019 on how she supported Justin

CBC News

2 days ago
Duration 6:35

Trudeau separation brings private matter into the public eye

CBC News

2 days ago
Duration 3:20

Trudeaus announce separation after 18 years of marriage

CBC News

2 days ago
Duration 2:06

This sun bear might move like a human — but it is, in fact, a bear

The National

3 days ago

now