Running toward war — literally

Boas Kragtwijk, 28, is a Dutch ultrarunner who plans to run 50 kilometres a day for 50 days as he makes his way from Amsterdam to Kyiv. He's making the 2,500-km trek to demonstrate how close the war in Ukraine is to Western Europe and raise money to buy ambulances. The Dutch charity Zeilen van Vrijheid will then deploy them in Ukraine.