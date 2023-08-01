Content
How heavy rainfall can contaminate lake water

How heavy rainfall can contaminate lake water

  • 2 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 9:17

This summer several Montreal beaches were closed due to bacteria contamination. Jean-Doré beach at Parc Jean-Drapeau was the latest. Experts say there’s a direct connection between heavy rainfall and the contamination. Sarah Dorner joins us now to tell us more. She is a professor at the Department of Civil, Geological and Mining Engineering at Polytechnique Montreal. Her research is focused on contaminants in surface waters.

