Northwestern Ontario dazzles with purple amethyst. But why is it here?

Duration 4:23

Amethyst deposits are one of the many natural wonders found in the Thunder Bay region. In fact, in 1975, amethyst was named the official gemstone of Ontario. But what really is amethyst and why is there so much of it in northwestern Ontario? CBC’s Olivia Levesque checks out what amethyst mining in this region was all about.