Winnipeg first responders face off on basketball court

News

Duration 2:27

A long-standing sports rivalry between the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service and the Winnipeg Police Service was tested in a basketball game on Sunday, July 30, as part of the 2023 World Police and Fire Games. CBC's Jim Agapito spoke with Damian Dzewiec of the Winnipeg Police Service team and Nathan Habte and Riley Ens of the Winnipeg Hotshots, which consists of members of the fire paramedic service. (The final score: 59-26 in favour of the Hotshots.)