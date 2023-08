Entershine turns two

Radio

Duration 7:43

It started as an ambitious dream. A group of friends decided it was time for the independent bookstore to make a comeback in Thunder Bay. So they opened Entershine Bookshop in the Bay and Algoma neighbourhood. This month, the store celebrated its 2 year anniversary. And it's next chapter is shaping up to be a good one, with plenty of new projects and plans in the works. Lynne Warnick and Jennifer McKenzie are two of the store owners.