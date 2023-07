Canada's men's relay team receives long-awaited Tokyo Olympic silver medals

Sports

Duration 2:17

The Canadian men’s 4x100-metre relay team received their Tokyo 2020 silver medals in a reallocation ceremony Saturday at the Canadian national trials in Langley, B.C. Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse had their bronze medals upgraded after the disqualification of the British team due to a doping violation by team member CJ Ujah.