The Bridge54:00Remembering the late, great Ethel Bruneau

Remembering the late, great Ethel Bruneau

  • 17 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:00

Canada's dance community has lost one of its legends, Ethel Bruneau. Montreal's Queen of Tap passed away at the age of 87 on July 24th 2023. This episode of The Bridge was a special for Black History Month 2021, featuring Ethel and fellow performer, soul singer, Skipper Dean. Between chuckles, vivd memories and name drops, the two veterans of the stage talk about their careers and the community of artists who shaped Black performance arts in Quebec since the 1950's.

