Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
All in a Weekend11:41Montreal Tigers CEO talks about GT20 season and the future of Cricket in Canada and Quebec

Montreal Tigers CEO talks about GT20 season and the future of Cricket in Canada and Quebec

  • 14 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 11:41

Mudasser Akbar, CEO of the Montreal Tigers, talks about the format of the professional cricket league and why the season is concentrated into a 3-week tournament. He also shares his thoughts on the level of interest and talent in Canada and Quebec's increasingly competitive cricket scene.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:31

Real estate agent fined $20K for chugging homeowner's milk

CBC News BC

18 hours ago
Duration 0:34

Ottawa storm brings flooding and hail

CBC News Ottawa

20 hours ago
Duration 0:31

Humpback whales take synchronized swimming to a bigger scale

CBC News

22 hours ago
Duration 2:45

What happened after their photo was used for an anti-LGBTQ campaign?

CBC News

1 day ago
Duration 2:20

Cigarette ignites fire in B.C. backyard 6 hours after it was put out

News

2 days ago

now