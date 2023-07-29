Montreal Tigers CEO talks about GT20 season and the future of Cricket in Canada and Quebec | CBC.ca Loaded
All in a Weekend11:41Montreal Tigers CEO talks about GT20 season and the future of Cricket in Canada and Quebec
Montreal Tigers CEO talks about GT20 season and the future of Cricket in Canada and Quebec
14 hours ago
Radio
Duration 11:41
Mudasser Akbar, CEO of the Montreal Tigers, talks about the format of the professional cricket league and why the season is concentrated into a 3-week tournament. He also shares his thoughts on the level of interest and talent in Canada and Quebec's increasingly competitive cricket scene.