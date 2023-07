Car wax and butt blisters — What's 'behind' rowing in the Royal St. John's Regatta

News

Duration 2:09

Unlike most rowing races, boats racing in the Royal St. John's Regatta are fixed seat. That means the seats don't move along with a person's butt. Their butt moves back and fourth on the seat. in the 200+ years of the regatta, rowers have figured out ways around friction burn. CBC resident rowers Katie Breen and Heather Gillis walk us through the 'behind' the scenes.