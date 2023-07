'I'm in real trouble': N.S. man says he won't forget moments trapped in flooding car

News

Duration 2:40

When the fire alarm in Craig Falkenham's apartment went off on Friday evening, he realized the parking lot of his building was flooding. He decided to try and move his car to a dry spot — and that's when he found himself trapped inside, as it began filling up with water. He spoke to the CBC's Paul Legere.