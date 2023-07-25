"We have one goal, it's to rebuild" - Blanc-Sablon pharmacist-owner

The town of Blanc-Sablon is still reeling from the loss of its main grocery store and only pharmacy on Sunday night. But work is happening around the clock to reopen the businesses as quickly as possible. For the latest on the story, pharmacist-owner Danielle Driscoll joins guest host Allison Van Rassel.