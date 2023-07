Flooding in N.S. traps rescuers who find themselves needing to be rescued

News

Duration 1:24

An Annapolis Valley fire chief says firefighters wading through chest-high water on Sunday were swept up by the current and into a nearby tree. Crews were responding to a call of someone trapped by flood waters in Three Mile Plains, N.S. Jason Ripley told the CBC's Jean Laroche about the stressful 20 minutes trying to get everyone out safely.