All in a Weekend11:09"Let's Make a Sci-Fi" podcasters come to Just for Laughs in Montreal

  • 14 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 11:09

In the CBC Podcast, “Let’s Make a Sci-Fi”, comedians Maddy Kelly, Ryan Beil and Mark Chavez collaborate to write a Sci-Fi movie. We speak with Maddy Kelly about how the idea for the podcast came together and their upcoming season where they write another movie together!

