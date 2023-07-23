"Let's Make a Sci-Fi" podcasters come to Just for Laughs in Montreal | CBC.ca Loaded
In the CBC Podcast, “Let’s Make a Sci-Fi”, comedians Maddy Kelly, Ryan Beil and Mark Chavez collaborate to write a Sci-Fi movie. We speak with Maddy Kelly about how the idea for the podcast came together and their upcoming season where they write another movie together!