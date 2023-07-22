Content
The Bridge54:00From Cambridge U to Zoofest Bosslady: Isabelle Mugwaneza Desmarais

From Cambridge U to Zoofest Bosslady: Isabelle Mugwaneza Desmarais

  • 17 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:00

Isabelle Mugwaneza Desmarais grew up in a large family of 7 children, in Racine, Quebec; a village in the Eastern Townships. After years of study in business and political science, and living abroad, she did a comparative study of her work knowledge and skills and where she invested her disposable income. All things pointed to a career in comedy. Her method worked: Isabelle is the newest Director General of Zoofest/Off Just For Laughs!.

