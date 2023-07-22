Mi'kmaq artist Alan Syliboy on honouring cultural traditions through his new exhibition "There are Spirits in the Forest"

Radio

Duration 11:45

La Guilde in Montreal hosts an exhibition for the International First Peoples' Festival by Mi'kmaq artist Alan Syliboy who was inspired by petroglyphs in his home province of Nova Scotia. He talks about developing his own artistic language based on the images in those petroglyphs and why it's so important for him.