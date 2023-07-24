FLASHBACK: A serial killer out of the history books, modern-day pirates and more true crime stories

Radio

Duration 53:42

This week we're revisiting one of our favourite episodes from October. Over six nights in 1942, the Blackout Ripper murdered four women on the streets of London, and tried to kill two more. Their stories are at the heart of the new season of Bad Women. Leah sits down with host Hallie Rubenhold to talk about history and crime, and why she thinks hearing these women’s stories is more important than ever. Plus, modern piracy has been a growing problem for many years now on the open seas. And because it usually happens outside the jurisdiction of any country, no one can agree who is responsible for stopping it. Journalist Ian Urbina learned that the hard way, after he obtained a video of a mass murder aboard a ship. We’ll hear his story on the CBC Podcast, The Outlaw Ocean. All that and more on this week's show. Featuring: Bad Women: The Blackout Ripper, The Outlaw Ocean, Killed, On The Media For links and more info on everything on today's show, head to http://cbc.ca/podcastplaylist.