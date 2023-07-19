Content
Jekyll, the Great White Shark that came to Percé for the scenery, and stuck around for the fish and seal meat

  • 2 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 11:40

Many travellers who head to the Gaspé hope to spot a few seals or whales during their vacation. But right now there is another marine creature lurking off the coast of Percé: Jekyll, the Great White Shark. He is being tracked by a U.S. research team that is monitoring its migratory path.

