Feeling the pinch from high grocery bills? A group in Thunder Bay has an interesting way to help

News

Duration 3:36

The Boreal Museum in Thunder Bay is doing foragers walks until the end of September. The goal is to teach people how to search for wild vegetation in and around the city's forests and elevate your cooking to new heights. CBC's Taylor O'Brien trekked through Thunder Bay trails with founder and creative director, Jason Feller, to learn how to forage.