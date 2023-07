They're rolling up on a motorbike that was tossed off Helsetkopen

Jan Ove Tryggestad, the mayor of Stranda, Norway, uncovered the details of a three-year-long top-secret mission: He saved two motorbikes used in stunts from the blockbuster movie Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One. The bikes were supposed to be collected and destroyed after actor Tom Cruise drove them off Helsetkopen mountain. However, Tryggestad decided the motorbikes weren't done until he said they were done.