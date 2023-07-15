Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
The Bridge54:00Michelle Obama remixed: They Go Low, We Go Laugh

Michelle Obama remixed: They Go Low, We Go Laugh

  • 5 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:00

'They Go Low, We Go Laugh' is a variety show centering women of colour and queer performers working in the world of comedy arts. Comedian and performer, Sara Meleika, created the event in 2019. The monthly alternates between shows for Montreal and Toronto audiences. And this year, TGLWGL is programmed at this year's edition of Zoofest -- a first of its kind for the Just For Laughs brand!

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 3:22

Ad for France's women's World Cup team goes viral

CBC News

1 day ago
Duration 2:25

Quebec gondola incident caused by drilling machine working below, police say

The National

2 days ago
Duration 1:37

Tom Cruise survived an epic cliff jump in the new Mission: Impossible. His bike? Not so much

CBC News

2 days ago
Duration 2:13

1 dead, 1 injured after Mont-Tremblant gondola accident

The National

3 days ago
Duration 1:34

#TheMoment a B.C. man saved a moose calf from a waiting bear

The National

3 days ago

now