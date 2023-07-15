Michelle Obama remixed: They Go Low, We Go Laugh

Radio

Duration 54:00

'They Go Low, We Go Laugh' is a variety show centering women of colour and queer performers working in the world of comedy arts. Comedian and performer, Sara Meleika, created the event in 2019. The monthly alternates between shows for Montreal and Toronto audiences. And this year, TGLWGL is programmed at this year's edition of Zoofest -- a first of its kind for the Just For Laughs brand!