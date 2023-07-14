All Hands On Deck - Reconnecting Lower St-Lawrence residents with their maritime heritage

Radio

Duration 10:15

The Lower Saint-Lawrence is filled with reminders of the region’s maritime heritage, but many skills associated with shipbuilding have been lost through the years. A new project from Heritage Lower St-Lawrence called All Hands on Deck is looking to reconnect English-speaking residents with this history. Guest host Allison Van Rassel calls out to Heritage Lower St-Lawrence's Claire Newton.