Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
All in a Weekend10:59"Apocalypse Clown" screening at Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal

"Apocalypse Clown" screening at Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal

  • 12 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 10:59

Irish director George Kane talks about his film "Apocalypse Clown" that will be screened at the Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal. It's the story of a group of down-and-out clowns and a journalist who are faced with a situation that seems like the end of the world.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 2:15

B.C. man fired after saving moose calf on the highway

CBC News BC

2 days ago
Duration 1:09

'It's hard to think of a more dramatic example of sacrifice,' B.C. premier says after firefighter's death

CBC News BC

2 days ago
Duration 2:48

Moment of horror as tornado touches down in Ottawa suburb

The National

3 days ago
Duration 1:00

See the massive storm as it hits Montreal

CBC News Montreal

3 days ago
Duration 0:17

Video shows tornado in the distance in Half Moon Bay

CBC News Ottawa

3 days ago

now