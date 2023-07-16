"Apocalypse Clown" screening at Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal | CBC.ca Loaded
12 hours ago
Irish director George Kane talks about his film "Apocalypse Clown" that will be screened at the Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal. It's the story of a group of down-and-out clowns and a journalist who are faced with a situation that seems like the end of the world.