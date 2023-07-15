Content
Cirque Éloize Celebrates its 30th Anniversary in the Place Where it All Started

Cirque Éloize Celebrates its 30th Anniversary in the Place Where it All Started

  • 12 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 13:19

We spoke with Jeannot Painchaud, one of the co-founders of Cirque Éloize, about celebrating the 30th anniversary of the groundbreaking circus company in the Magdalen Islands and what the circus is doing to help more people see the show and discover his hometown.

