Regina encampment resident calls on mayor to take action on homelessness

Duration 1:08

There are now 72 tents in front of city hall in Regina set up by those experiencing homelessness in the city. One resident, who identified herself as Pynk Mitton, said people living in the camp want to speak with Regina Mayor Sandra Masters. ⁠ Masters says she has met with outreach workers who visit the site and noted that mental health and social services are the provincial government's jurisdiction.