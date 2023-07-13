Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Regina encampment resident calls on mayor to take action on homelessness

4 hours ago
Duration 1:08

Regina encampment resident calls on mayor to take action on homelessness

  • 4 hours ago
  • News
  • Duration 1:08

There are now 72 tents in front of city hall in Regina set up by those experiencing homelessness in the city. One resident, who identified herself as Pynk Mitton, said people living in the camp want to speak with Regina Mayor Sandra Masters. ⁠ Masters says she has met with outreach workers who visit the site and noted that mental health and social services are the provincial government's jurisdiction.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:17

Video shows tornado in the distance in Half Moon Bay

CBC News Ottawa

5 hours ago
Duration 0:29

Tornado passes through Ottawa neighbourhood

CBC News Ottawa

5 hours ago
Duration 0:34

Environment Canada confirms tornado in Barrhaven

CBC News Ottawa

7 hours ago
Duration 0:16

Possible tornado in Barrhaven

News

7 hours ago
Duration 1:00

Someone called bylaw about her basketball net, so she wrote them an 'open letter'

CBC News Ottawa

2 days ago

now