B.C. doctor speaks out over MAID access

Dr. Jyothi Jayaraman, a palliative care doctor and MAID practitioner, says she quit her job at Vancouver hospice May's Place because it was taken over by Providence Healthcare, a Catholic non-profit organization. She is speaking out after reports that one of Vancouver's largest hospitals, St. Paul's, which is also overseen by Providence Healthcare, denied a terminally ill patient access to medical assistance in dying for religious reasons.