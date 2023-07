How fast could you run with your partner on your back … for a beer prize?

Duration 1:47

It’s “the true test of trust.” Partners Lisa Shankowski and Justin Sauve are competing in Alberta’s first wife-carrying race, being held this weekend in Lac La Biche. Despite its name, no wedding certificate is required (the only rule is both partners have to be at least 20), and the prize is the “wife’s” weight in beer, along with five times her weight in cash!