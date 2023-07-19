Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatoon Morning9:42Indefinite closure of Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre 'heartbreaking' for clubs that use the facilty

Indefinite closure of Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre 'heartbreaking' for clubs that use the facilty

  • 6 days
  • Radio
  • Duration 9:42

Candice Lipski talks with Brittany MacPherson, a coach with the Saskatoon Aqualenes, about the effects the closure of Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre is having on swim clubs. Candice also talks with Ward 1 Coun. Darren Hill of why the pool is still closed and the future of the facility.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:48

Volcanic eruptions spawn rivers of lava in Iceland

CBC News

16 hours ago
Duration 1:00

Someone called bylaw about her basketball net, so she wrote them an 'open letter'

CBC News Ottawa

1 day ago
Duration 0:42

Notre Dame Cathedral receives framework for new roof

CBC News

1 day ago
Duration 0:41

Flooding hits Vermont after torrential rain

News

2 days ago
Duration 1:47

U.S. northeast hit with once-in-1,000-year torrential rainfall, flash floods

The National

2 days ago

now