Divers jam underwater to promote coral reef preservation

News

Duration 0:51

A unique concert played out underwater in the Florida Keys recently. Humans and fish were treated to music broadcasted through underwater speakers, and some brought prop instruments and microphones while dressed as mermaids to entertain concert attendees. The event was part of the annual Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival, which aims to put a spotlight on environmentally-friendly diving practices and protect the only living coral barrier reef in the continental United States.