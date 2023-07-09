Repercussion Theatre presents Cymbeline for Shakespeare-in-the-Park this summer

Content
All in a Weekend

  15 hours ago
  Duration 12:47

Cymbeline is this year's Shakespeare-in-the-Park production in the greater Montreal are and the Townships . We find out why this complex comic-tragedy-love story was chosen and why it's actually the right time for it. Repercussion Theatre's artistic and executive director, Amanda Kellock, who also directed the play, talks about the selection. We also hear from Nadia Verrucci who plays two roles in Cymbeline and one of them is The Queen who is also an evil stepmother in the play.

