The Bridge54:00Xavier Watso: the shapeshifting-boujee native-drama teacher on Tik Tok

Xavier Watso: the shapeshifting-boujee native-drama teacher on Tik Tok

  • 13 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:00

Xavier Watso is a creator who's been blowing up on TikTok with videos dedicated to Indigeneity. Centering his Abenaki culture, the videos are engaging, funny, often about language and always educational. Tens of thousands of followers from around the world are drawn to the performer's work to decolonize. And now, after 16 years (and kinda thanks to the success on social media), the former drama teacher is leaving the classroom to bring more of his creativity to the theatre stage!

