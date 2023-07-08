Chef Davide Rizzardi Launches "Digging Into Origins"

Italian-born, Montreal chef Davide Rizzardi just launched a web series that looks at the roots of his native cuisine. "Digging Into Origins" just launched on YouTube and looks into the foods that he grew up eating. Davide talks about how it all started and what he gets to explore in the series, including a visit to his local cheesemaker who has been making cheese for 46 years.