Highest ever per-person class action payout 'a huge win for women'

Women who were sexually assaulted or harassed while working for the City of Leduc, Alta., over the past 20 years are now eligible for a class-action settlement of between $10,000 and $265,000 — the largest known per-person settlement ever in Canada, according to a lawyer for the plaintiffs. Two former firefighters who started the lawsuit last year say it is a huge win for women.