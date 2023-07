Meet the volunteer who's been keeping bikes safe at Bluesfest for years

News

Duration 1:51

Charles Akben-Marchand, area leader of the bike park at RBC Bluesfest, has been watching over the festival's bikes for 16 years and says his system for parking bikes has been called "the most efficient thing" in Ottawa, helping his teams through the years to park almost 100,000 bikes in total.