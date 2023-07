Spin The Black Circle w/ Matt Fratpietro: Evan Redsky

Radio

Duration 11:09

It's a brand new installment of Spin The Black Circle. This week Matt talks with Shoal Lake 40 musician Evan Redsky. He'll be in Thunder Bay, along side Nick Sherman, for a special performance on July 12th. Hear about his latest album 'Oblivion' and so much more.