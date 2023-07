Introduction of e-scooters to Saskatchewan market has not been without its challenges

E-scooters are now available to rent in both Regina and Saskatoon but the rollout has had its growing pains. The province's Traffic Safety Act requires people who rent the scooters to be at least 16-years-old and wear a helmet. All of the scooters comes equipped with a helmet, but not everyone is putting the safety equipment to use.