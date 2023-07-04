Content
Breakaway10:48Wheelchair bicycle stolen in Quebec City during Ontario man's cross-Canada trek

Wheelchair bicycle stolen in Quebec City during Ontario man's cross-Canada trek

  • 1 day ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 10:48

Kevin Mills has been traveling across Canada to bring attention to the importance of making outdoor activities and trails accessible for people with disabilities. But his stop Quebec City turned sour, after one of his wheelchair bicycles was stolen. He joined Breakaway host Alison Brunette to explain what this means for the second-half of his journey.

