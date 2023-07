Dispute over future of the rail line hangs over Lac-Mégantic

Duration 6:38

In 2013 a runaway train carrying crude oil derailed and exploded in Lac-Mégantic, Que., killing 47 people and destroying the centre of town. Ten years later, trains sometimes carrying dangerous materials still roll through town, and a plan to expropriate land to reroute the rail line is dividing the community.