Edmonton's single-use item bylaw now in effect

News

Duration 1:44

As of July 1st, customers will need to request utensils, straws, napkins, and condiments at restaurants. Plastic bags are now banned, and paper bags and reusable options come with an additional charge. Businesses should provide reusable glassware for dining, but if you're taking your food to go, you can bring your own reusable cup. According to the city, Edmontonians dispose of around 450 million single-use items per year.