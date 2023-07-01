The Black Bottom: a story of blackness in Montreal told by Charles Burke

At ninety years old, Charles Burke can still describe what The Black Bottom looked like when he opened the after hour jazz club in 1957 in Montreal. The building hasn't existed since 1966, when an urban renewal project forced its demolition. Many other businesses and homes on St-Antoine street suffered the same fate in the historic Black neighbourhood now known as Little Burgundy. Mr. Burke opened The Black Bottom II in Old Montreal as of 1967 until 1981. He remembers the outrageous call he got to book Miles Davis there for ten consecutive days! And Charles Burke also recalls how, as a Black Montrealer, he did everything to fight the odds stacked against him.