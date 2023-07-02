How to protect the poorest Canadians from hotter summers

Radio

Duration 54:08

Q Lawrence knew three of the 619 people who died in 2021's unprecedented heat dome in B.C. Now, new research shows that the single biggest risk factor for death during that heat dome was poverty. CBC reporter Bethany Lindsay explores how income affects outcomes of extreme weather in a warming world, and what can be done to protect those living in poverty. Then, we meet two friends who've been campaigning on climate change for 30 years. And, a documentary about how tornado season is changing in Canada and how warnings need to as well.