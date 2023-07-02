Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
What On Earth54:08How to protect the poorest Canadians from hotter summers

How to protect the poorest Canadians from hotter summers

  • 2 days
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:08

Q Lawrence knew three of the 619 people who died in 2021's unprecedented heat dome in B.C. Now, new research shows that the single biggest risk factor for death during that heat dome was poverty. CBC reporter Bethany Lindsay explores how income affects outcomes of extreme weather in a warming world, and what can be done to protect those living in poverty. Then, we meet two friends who've been campaigning on climate change for 30 years. And, a documentary about how tornado season is changing in Canada and how warnings need to as well.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 2:09

Titan sub wreckage arrives in St. John's for investigation

The National

22 hours ago
Duration 0:59

Pieces of Titan submersible taken off ship in N.L.

News

1 day ago
Duration 0:38

Ship returns to N.L. with pieces of Titan wreck

News

2 days ago
Duration 1:18

#TheMoment Vanilla the chimpanzee sees the sky for the first time

The National

2 days ago
Duration 1:18

Olivia Chow answers reporter's question in Cantonese — a first for a Toronto mayor-elect

CBC News

2 days ago

now