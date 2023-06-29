Quebec housing minister adresses housing crisis and Bill 31 concerns | CBC.ca Loaded
10 hours ago
Quebec's minister responsible for housing, France-Élaine Duranceau, joined host Julia Caron to talk about criticisms over her recent housing legislation, Bill 31, which has drawn the ire of both tenants and landlords. And with July 1st around the corner, she also addressed concerns about the current housing crisis in Quebec.