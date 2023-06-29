Quebec housing minister adresses housing crisis and Bill 31 concerns

Content
Quebec AM17:04Quebec housing minister adresses housing crisis and Bill 31 concerns

  • 10 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 17:04

Quebec's minister responsible for housing, France-Élaine Duranceau, joined host Julia Caron to talk about criticisms over her recent housing legislation, Bill 31, which has drawn the ire of both tenants and landlords. And with July 1st around the corner, she also addressed concerns about the current housing crisis in Quebec.

now