The Village: exploring the City of Montreal's vision for the area

The City of Montreal has unveiled its plan to revitalize the Village in downtown Montreal. Daybreak's Rebecca Ugolini speaks with people who live and frequent The Village, and to Mélissa Venne and Francois Raymond from the Société de développement social, who run the ÉMMIS program.

